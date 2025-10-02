What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Thursday?

Shares of hydrogen fuel-cell provider Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) are trading lower Thursday morning, after a strong Wednesday that saw the stock close up more than 25%. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The recent surge in Plug shares has been fueled by growing excitement over the potential for its technology to meet the immense energy demands of artificial intelligence data centers and a significant operational update from its European operations.

The company announced Wednesday that it had delivered its first 10-megawatt electrolyzer to Galp’s Sines refinery in Portugal. This is the first of ten modules that will eventually create a 100-megawatt green hydrogen project, one of the largest in Europe. The move is seen as a strategic hedge against potential U.S. political and tax policy shifts.

This European expansion, coupled with the broader AI-related optimism, has contributed to an over 90% surge in Plug Power’s stock in the past month. While the company’s stock is still considered highly speculative, investors are showing increased confidence in its potential to become a key player in the global transition to green energy.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting the stock’s powerful recent rally, Benzinga Edge rankings show Plug Power with an exceptionally strong Momentum score of 90.90.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were down 5.12% at $2.78 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $3.32.

The stock is above its 50-day moving average of $1.75, indicating a bullish trend in the short term, while the longer-term moving averages (100-day at $1.46 and 200-day at $1.58) suggest a potential support zone. The recent high of $2.96 serves as a resistance level, with the low of $2.82 marking immediate support.

