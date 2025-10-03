Tesla Set To Hit $3 Trillion in 2026—Dan Ives

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull and Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives expects the EV maker to increase its valuation from $2 trillion to $3 trillion over the course of 2026.

Advancements in AI and autonomous vehicles will make an “historical 2026,” Ives told CNBC on Thursday.

Ives recently raised his price target for Tesla shares from $500 to a “conservative” $600. The Elon Musk-led company is one of the "best AI plays over the next few years,” he adds.

Ives’ analysis focuses on Tesla's expanding robotaxi network—expected in 35 cities next year—accelerated development of autonomous features, and the commercialization of robotics.

The AI and autonomous vehicle market, together, presents at least a $1 trillion opportunity for Tesla in the near term, he says. Additional upside will come from its robotics roadmap—most notably the Optimus humanoid robots.

A favorable regulatory environment under the Trump administration helps, too. He expects the U.S. to expedite approvals for autonomous vehicles and robotics to maintain an edge in the global AI race.

