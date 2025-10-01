Ford Shares Edge Higher On Strong Q3 Sales Report

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning after the automaker announced an 8.2% increase in U.S. sales for the third quarter, marking seven consecutive months of sales growth.

The strong performance was driven by broad-based gains across its gasoline, hybrid and electric vehicle lineups. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company reported record quarterly sales of electrified vehicles, with a 19.8% jump to 85,789 units sold. The Mustang Mach-E had its best-ever quarter with a 50.7% surge in sales. Ford’s F-Series continued its dominance, surpassing 600,000 trucks sold year-to-date and is on pace to be America’s best-selling truck for the 49th straight year.

Sales of SUVs also showed significant strength, with the Expedition posting its best third-quarter results in two decades, up 47.4%. The Bronco also set a new third-quarter sales record. Additionally, Ford’s commercial vehicle division, Ford Pro, saw its paid software subscriptions grow to approximately 815,000, a 30% increase year-over-year.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock shows a strong value score of 78.61 and a positive price trend across all time horizons.

F Price Action: Ford Motor shares were up 1.46% at $12.13 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $12.31.

Ford shares recently approached the upper end of its 52-week range, with resistance at $12.31 and support near the 50-day moving average. The positive daily change suggests upward momentum.

Read Also: Trump Tariffs A ‘$2 Billion Headwind’ For Ford, Says CEO Jim Farley: ‘It Really Restricts Our Future Investment’

