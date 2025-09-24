Lithium Americas (LAC) Stock Surges As Trump Administration Targets Equity Stake: What's Going On?

Lithium Americas Corp LAC shares are trading sharply higher Wednesday morning following reports that the Trump administration is seeking a stake in the company. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The Trump administration is pursuing a stake of up to 10% in Lithium Americas. The move is part of a national security strategy to bolster the U.S. domestic lithium supply chain and reduce dependence on China, according to Reuters.

The government is renegotiating a $2.26 billion loan, previously approved by the Biden administration, for the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada. The Trump administration is seeking an equity stake and increased oversight, with potential concessions from General Motors, which has a 38% share in the project.

Per the company, Thacker Pass is poised to become the largest lithium operation in the Western Hemisphere, with production expected to begin in 2028. The mine is projected to produce 40,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate annually, enough to power as many as 800,000 electric vehicles.

LAC Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lithium Americas shares are trading higher by 88.6% to $5.77 Wednesday morning. The stock is hitting new 52-week highs on Wednesday, and has a 52-week low of $2.31.

