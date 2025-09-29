Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) and Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) said on Monday they are expanding their partnership to allow companies, small businesses and financial institutions to send near real-time payments to 22 additional markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The announcement, made at the annual Sibos conference in Frankfurt, extends a collaboration that has lasted more than a decade.

The move builds on a partnership struck in April 2025 that made Corpay the exclusive provider of large-ticket cross-border payment and currency risk management services for Mastercard’s banking clients.

The companies said the initiative will use Mastercard Move’s money movement platform and global network to provide faster, more secure and more transparent cross-border transactions.

The value of cross-border payments is set to exceed $250 trillion by 2027, supported by trade, disbursements and remittances.

Pratik Khowala, Global Head of Transfer Solutions, Mastercard, said, “At Mastercard, we’re committed to empowering people and businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world”.

“Through our expanded collaboration with Mastercard, we are advancing the future of cross-border payments, bringing businesses greater efficiency, affordability, and real-time capabilities,” said Mark Frey, Group President, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.

The agreement also broadened access to Mastercard Move’s disbursement and remittance services for Corpay’s small and mid-sized business customers.

Mastercard Move spans more than 200 countries and territories, handling over 150 currencies and providing access to the vast majority of the world’s banked population.

In August, Corpay reported second-quarter earnings of $5.13 per share, topping estimates of $5.11 and up 12.8% from $4.55 a year earlier. Revenue rose 12.9% to $1.10 billion, ahead of forecasts of $1.10 billion.

The company raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $20.86–$21.26 from $20.80–$21.20, compared with the analysts $20.99 view. It also lifted its sales forecast to $4.41–$4.49 billion from $4.38–$4.46 billion, versus a $4.42 billion estimate.

Price Action: CPAY shares were trading higher by 1.55% to $296.7 premarket at last check Monday. MA was up 0.38%.

Image via Shutterstock

