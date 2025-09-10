Mastercard MA on Wednesday announced a broad slate of initiatives designed to accelerate the future of AI-enabled payments, introducing developer tools, consulting services, and partnerships with major technology and financial players to support the rise of agentic commerce, transactions executed by intelligent digital agents.

At the center of the rollout is Mastercard Agent Pay, a program scheduled to launch for all U.S. cardholders ahead of the holiday season, with global expansion to follow.

Citi and U.S. Bank customers will be the first to gain access, while commerce platforms such as PayOS prepare to activate AI-driven shopping capabilities.

To support adoption, Mastercard released an Agent Toolkit on its developer platform, offering AI assistants direct access to Mastercard APIs through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and a streamlined sign-up process.

Mastercard also introduced Insight Tokens, a framework for AI agents to access consumer-permissioned data, already backed by SAP Concur and Agentic Consulting Services.

The company said in a press release that these efforts are laying the foundation for smarter, more secure shopping experiences using artificial intelligence and intelligent agents.

In addition, the company is working with Stripe, Alphabet’s GOOG GOOGL Google, and Ant International’s Antom on industry standards, including a credential verification system with the FIDO Alliance to confirm merchant and transaction details.

Separately, Mastercard launched On-Demand Decisioning (ODD), giving financial institutions real-time control over transaction approvals.

Using a customizable rules engine, issuers can set authorization criteria, cut false declines, and prioritize approvals for high-value customers. The tool debuted at Mastercard’s RiskX Summit in Rome.

Mastercard stock gained 11% year-to-date, slightly lagging the S&P 100 Index’s 12% returns as it remains engaged in initiatives to drive value.

Price Action: MA stock is trading lower by 0.26% to $582.51 premarket at last check Wednesday.

