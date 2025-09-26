Cipher mining Logo on Screen on Computer CPU Keyboard Background
September 26, 2025 12:27 PM 2 min read

Cipher Mining Grabs $1.1 Billion for Expansion—Zero Interest, All Growth Power

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Cipher Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) shares have fallen more than 10% since the company first announced its convertible note offering on Thursday morning. 

Here's a look at why investors might be looking at the offering in the wrong light.  

Oversubscribed Offering 

Cipher's oversubscribed offering marks a significant financial milestone that accelerates the company's long-term growth ambitions.

Read Next: Rigetti, D-Wave, IonQ Set To Disrupt Everything—Expert Goes All In

Cipher Mining secured $1.1 billion through the upsized offering of convertible senior notes, which carry a 0% interest rate. 

The deal attracted significant investor enthusiasm, evidenced by the company increasing the offering by $300 million above its original $800 million target and setting the company apart in the rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

Responsible Financing

The convertible senior notes, due in 2031, are unique in that they bear zero interest. This maximizes the company’s capital efficiency. 

Cipher can allocate every dollar toward expansion, rather than debt servicing, giving it significant operational flexibility for nearly six years before principal repayment ever becomes an issue. 

An initial conversion price set at $16.03 per share—representing a substantial 37.5% premium—signals strong optimism about future growth prospects. 

Read Next: Datavault And New Era Energy: AI Penny Stock Powerhouses 

Cipher also strategically implemented capped call transactions, which set a high cap price of $23.32 and limit the impact of any conversions on existing equity, to shield shareholders from some of the dilution associated with convertible notes. 

The majority of the proceeds are earmarked for the company's growth initiatives: specifically, funding the expansion of Cipher's ambitious 2.4 GW data center pipeline and constructing the state-of-the-art Barber Lake facility. 

The Bright Side

The $1.1 billion raise strengthens Cipher Mining's balance sheet without overburdening the company with debt or heavy dilution and allows the company to grow as a leader in the next wave of digital infrastructure.

CIFR Price Action: Cipher Mining stock was down 0.99% at $11.55 on Friday, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

CIFR Logo
CIFRCipher Mining Inc
$11.801.24%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved