POET Technologies Stock Continues To Rise: What's Fueling The Momentum?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. POET are up Wednesday on continued momentum after the company shared Tuesday that it received a significant order for one of its technologies. POET, which is based in Toronto, produces infrastructure critical to data centers.

What To Know: POET is up more than 20% over the past two trading sessions. The company announced on Tuesday that it received an initial production order for its optical engines from one of its lead customers. The order is valued in excess of $500,000.

The initial production order is scheduled to be shipped in early 2026, and production is expected “to grow to high volumes” as the year progresses. Data centers, like the ones POET creates technology for, are important for artificial intelligence (AI) as training and developing AI models requires a large amount of computing power.

The company’s CEO, Suresh Venkatesan, said in a Tuesday press release that he will be meeting daily with current and prospective customers at an upcoming convention in Copenhagen centered on optical communications.

“We’re excited to be in the spotlight to discuss our technology and our progress in detail as POET enters into volume production of optical engines,” Venkatesan said.

POET also announced this week that it was nominated for an ECOC Award for “Most Innovative Hybrid PIC/Optical Integration Platform.” Awards will be announced on Sept. 30.

Price Action: POET Technologies shares were up 3.41%, trading at $6.20 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

