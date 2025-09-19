Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN was trading under relatively quiet conditions on Friday, but the OPEN Army was dreaming big on social media.

SuperBowl Ads?

Opendoor stock promoter Eric Jackson asked the OPEN Army of retail investors for SuperBowl ad ideas starring his favorite celebrity target, Drake.

The OPEN Army responded in force with ideas ranging from Drake sitting in his home complaining about a hedge fund manager standing outside his house with a sign every day—like Eric Jackson—to another starring Drake and NFL star Rob Gronkowski as roommates.

New CFO

In company news, Opendoor announced the appointment of Christy Schwartz as interim CFO effective Sept. 30. Schwartz will replace outgoing CFO Selim Freiha who will depart from the position effective Friday.

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor shares were down 4% at $9.54 on relatively light volume Friday. OPEN stock has gained 700% over the past six months as retail investors rally around the company.

