Cracker Barrel Stock Is Tumbling Thursday: What's Going On?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL shares are trading lower Thursday following the company’s quarterly results. Multiple analysts also cut price targets after the report. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Cracker Barrel reported mixed results for the fourth quarter, with revenue of $868.09 million beating estimates of $855.30 million, but adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents missing analyst estimates of 80 cents.

Cracker Barrel guided for fiscal 2026 revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion versus estimates of $3.47 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company’s CEO, Julie Masino, said she expects marketing to be a higher percentage of sales this year as they dig back into the old-timey feel of the company’s brand. Cracker Barrel faced backlash from customers last month in response to a rebranding campaign and simplified logo.

Masino said while traffic overall took a hit, the company’s loyalty sign-ups program is actually ahead of schedule, with three-quarters of the sign-ups coming after the logo first changed over. For the upcoming fiscal year, the company expects annual traffic to drop between 4% and 7%.

Analysts React: Several analysts lowered price targets following the company’s quarterly results.

BofA Securities analyst Sara Senatore maintained an Underperform and lowered the price target from $48 to $42.

Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral and lowered the price target from $56 to $49.

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $62 to $58.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Sell and lowered the price target from $47 to $42.

CBRL Price Action: Cracker Barrel’s stock was down 6.24% at $46.47 at publication time on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock