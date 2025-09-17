Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Highlights: Cracker Barrel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $868.09 million, beating analyst estimates of $855.30 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 80 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 4.4% year-over-year on an adjusted basis as comparable store restaurant sales increased 5.8% and comparable store retail sales decreased 0.8%.

The company’s board authorized a new buyback of up to $100 million and announced a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on Nov. 12 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 17. Cracker Barrel ended the quarter with $39.64 million in total cash and cash equivalents and $555.6 million of total liquidity.

“We thank our guests for sharing their voices and their passion for Cracker Barrel in recent weeks, and we’ve listened, switching back to our ‘Old Timer’ logo, hitting pause on remodels, and placing an even bigger emphasis in the kitchen and other areas that enhance the guest experience,” said Julie Masino, president and CEO of Cracker Barrel.

“Many elements of our plan are working well and delivering results, as evidenced by five consecutive quarters of comparable store restaurant sales increases and 9% adjusted EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025.”

What’s Next: Cracker Barrel expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion versus estimates of $3.47 billion. The company anticipates full-year adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $190 million. Cracker Barrel also expects to open two new stores in fiscal 2026.

Company executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

CBRL Price Action: Cracker Barrel shares were down approximately 18% over the past month heading into the print. The company faced backlash from customers in August in response to a rebranding campaign that included a simplified logo.

Cracker Barrel stock was down 10.06% in after-hours, trading at $44.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

