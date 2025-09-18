Expert Outlook: Cracker Barrel Old Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old CBRL were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $53.8, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.82% lower than the prior average price target of $54.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cracker Barrel Old. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $49.00 $56.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $42.00 $48.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Sell $47.00 $45.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Neutral $69.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cracker Barrel Old. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cracker Barrel Old's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cracker Barrel Old's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Cracker Barrel Old

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. The restaurants of the company are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. The company generates maximum revenue from the Restaurants.

Breaking Down Cracker Barrel Old's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Cracker Barrel Old's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cracker Barrel Old's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cracker Barrel Old's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, Cracker Barrel Old adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

