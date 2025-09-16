Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today: What's Going On?

Jumia Technologies AG – ADR JMIA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning after RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded the stock to Outperform and raised the price target to $15.

What Else: The upgrade follows virtual investor meetings with Jumia’s CEO and CFO, which left RBC “incrementally positive”. Erickson is particularly bullish on the sustained supply benefits Jumia is experiencing from easing foreign exchange pressures.

He notes that currency stability is improving relationships with Chinese suppliers, who are also seeking alternatives to U.S. tariffs. The company has even increased its headcount in China to manage these expanding partnerships.

RBC believes these factors set the stage for continued supply expansion and accelerated order growth. The new $15 price target is based on a 6.8x multiple of the company’s estimated 2026 enterprise value to revenue.

This more optimistic outlook suggests that previous headwinds from currency volatility are subsiding, potentially unlocking significant upside for the African e-commerce leader.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock boasts a high Momentum score of 97.95.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, JMIA shares are trading higher by 23.6% to $12.10 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.37 and a 52-week low of $1.60.

