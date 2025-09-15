Why Sidus Space (SIDU) Stock Hit A New 52-Week Low Today

Shares of Sidus Space Inc SIDU are trading sharply lower Monday morning after the space and defense technology firm announced a public offering. The company is set to raise approximately $9.8 million in gross proceeds by selling 9.8 million shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $1.00 per share.

Why It Matters: Such offerings can dilute the value for existing shareholders, often leading to a drop in the stock price. Sidus says the company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is being managed by ThinkEquity as the sole placement agent and is expected to close on or about September 16, subject to customary closing conditions.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Amid the negative reaction to the offering, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has a weak Momentum score of 6.94.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SIDU shares are trading lower by 28% to 95 cents. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.65 and a 52-week low of $0.97.

