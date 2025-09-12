Why Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD shares are trading higher Friday, building on this week’s rally. The stock’s momentum follows reports that Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY, led by David Ellison and backed by RedBird Capital, is preparing an all-cash bid to acquire the company. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: News of the potential takeover sent Warner Bros. Discovery stock soaring over 28% on Thursday, its largest single-day gain ever. Investors are optimistic about the prospect of a merger, which would unite powerhouse franchises. The combined entity would pair Warner Bros. Discovery’s assets like HBO, DC Comics and the Harry Potter universe with Paramount’s portfolio, including “Mission: Impossible,” “Top Gun” and the CBS network.

A successful deal could provide a significant cash-out opportunity for Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders and create a formidable media giant. However, investors remain watchful of potential hurdles, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s substantial debt load and the likelihood of intense regulatory antitrust reviews that an all-cash deal would aim to mitigate.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s recent surge, Benzinga Edge data gives the company an impressive Momentum score of 92.75.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Warner Bros. Discovery shares are trading higher by 13.01% to $18.23 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.02 and a 52-week low of $7.25.

