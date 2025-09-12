What's Going On With Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock?

Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI are trading higher Friday morning after the company late Thursday announced the immediate availability of its new NVIDIA Corp NVDA Blackwell-powered solutions.

What To Know: The new product line, featuring the Nvidia HGX B200, GB200 and GB200 NVL72, offers a comprehensive portfolio of systems and data center solutions.

With these chips, Supermicro says the company will build and ship complete, rack-scale, liquid-cooled, plug-and-play AI solutions, enabling customers to rapidly deploy large-scale AI infrastructure.

By quickly adopting Nvidia’s latest technology, Supermicro could be in a prime position to profit from the ongoing AI boom. In a press release Thursday, the company highlighted its capability to deliver these advanced systems on a massive scale.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, the company boasts an exceptional Growth score of 97.51, underscoring its strong expansion potential.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SMCI shares are trading higher by 3.37% to $45.39 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.44 and a 52-week low of $17.25.

How To Buy SMCI Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Super Micro Computer’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock