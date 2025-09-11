Why QMMM Holdings Shares Are Extremely Volatile Today

Shares of QMMM Holdings Ltd QMMM are trading sharply lower Thursday, continuing a reversal from a marked rally earlier in the week.

What To Know: The sell-off follows a volatile surge on Tuesday, when the stock soared over 1,700%, briefly hitting a 52-week high of $303. The massive spike was triggered by the Hong Kong-based company’s announcement of a major strategic pivot into the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence sectors.

QMMM on Tuesday revealed plans to establish a $100 million cryptocurrency treasury, initially targeting Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD. The company aims to create a “crypto-autonomous ecosystem” that leverages AI-driven analytics to assist traders. Although the news intially sparked a buying frenzy, the momentum faded in after-hours trading Tuesday, and the stock continued its pullback late Thursday.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its extreme price volatility, Benzinga Edge gives the stock a nearly perfect Momentum ranking of 99.95.

QMMM Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down about 38.91% to $66.90 in Thursday afternoon trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $303.00 and a 52-week low of $0.54.

