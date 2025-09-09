QMMM Stock Soars After Announcing $100M Crypto Treasury

Shares of QMMM Holdings Ltd QMMM are trading sharply higher on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic expansion into the cryptocurrency and blockchain AI solutions market.

What To Know: The Hong Kong-based digital media and virtual apparel company is launching a “crypto-autonomous ecosystem,” that integrates artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. QMMM plans on creating a decentralized data marketplace that will leverage AI-driven analytics to help traders make informed investment decisions.

The company plans to establish a cryptocurrency treasury with an initial size of $100 million, initially targeting Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD.

“The global adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” said Bun Kwai, CEO of QMMM. “Through responsible development, regulatory compliance and strategic ecosystem partnerships, we aim to position QMMM at the forefront of the Web3 transformation.”

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s sharp upward movement, Benzinga Edge rankings show QMMM with a powerful Momentum score of 99.14.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QMMM shares are trading higher by 68.06% to $18.94 Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.24 and a 52-week low of $0.54.

