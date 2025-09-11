Why Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Stock Is Rising Today

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL are trading higher Thursday afternoon, propelled by the company’s announcement of a 33% increase in its quarterly dividend.

What To Know: The cruise operator’s board of directors declared a new quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share on Wednesday. “Today’s dividend increase reflects both the strength of our performance and our commitment to return capital to shareholders,” stated President and CEO Jason Liberty, highlighting a balanced approach to funding growth while rewarding investors.

This decision follows a robust second quarter reported in July, where the company surpassed Wall Street expectations, reporting adjusted earnings of $4.38 per share. Strong demand and successful new launches prompted Royal Caribbean to raise its full-year 2025 earnings guidance to a range of $15.41 to $15.55 per share.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, RCL shows exceptional market strength with a Momentum score of 93.35 and positive price trends across short, medium and long-term outlooks.

RCL Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, RCL shares are trading higher by 3% to $351.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $366.50 and a 52-week low of $162.48.

