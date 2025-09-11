What's Going On With Nio Stock Thursday?

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc – ADR NIO are trading higher Thursday morning, mounting a recovery from a nearly 10% plunge on Wednesday. The sell-off was triggered by the announcement of a $1 billion equity offering to raise fresh capital.

What To Know: The offering, priced at $5.57 per ADS, rattled investors Wednesday due to concerns over the dilution of existing shares. The company is issuing approximately 181.8 million new Class A ordinary shares.

However, market sentiment shifted as investors digested the strategic purpose of the capital injection. Nio has stated the proceeds will be used to fund crucial research and development in smart EV technologies, develop new vehicle models and expand its innovative battery-swapping and charging network.

The funds are also earmarked for strengthening its balance sheet for general corporate purposes. The ADS portion of the offering is slated to close today, September 11, with the ordinary share offering expected to close around September 17.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: While Benzinga Edge stock rankings show a modest Momentum score of 46.79, the platform also indicates a positive price trend for the stock across short, medium and long-term outlooks.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO shares are trading higher by 5.6% to $6.04 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.71 and a 52-week low of $3.02.

