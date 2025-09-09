Fox Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Fox Corp FOX FOXA are trading lower Tuesday morning following a pair of announcements related to a stock sale by members of the Murdoch family.

What To Know: Late Monday, Fox announced the pricing of a secondary offering of nearly 16.9 million shares of its Class B common stock at a price of $54.25 per share. The shares are being sold by trusts connected to Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch. Fox Corporation itself is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

The sale is part of a broader settlement of a Murdoch Family Trust matter. Following the transactions, trusts for Lachlan Murdoch and his family will own all the remaining shares of FOX and News Corporation previously held by the family trust, solidifying his control. The trusts for his siblings will be funded with cash from the sale of the shares, effectively ending their ownership interest in the companies.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, FOX shares are trading lower by 5.72% to $53.56 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.02 and a 52-week low of $35.89.

