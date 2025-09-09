Nokia NOK on Tuesday introduced two additions to its defense portfolio, the Mission-Safe Phone and an upgraded Banshee 5G Tactical Radio, aimed at delivering secure, high-performance communications for modern military operations.

The company said the solutions provide bandwidth, resilience, and mobility at the tactical edge, supporting real-time intelligence and mission-critical connectivity in hostile environments.

The Nokia Mission-Safe Phone, developed and manufactured in Europe, is a purpose-built defense smartphone designed for durability, security, and adaptability.

Built on a long-lifecycle Qualcomm QCOM chipset, the device is an open, customizable platform that supports new applications, accessories, and mission-specific upgrades.

Nokia’s Banshee tactical communications portfolio helps the phone deliver military-grade durability and high-bandwidth support for multimedia and data-heavy operations.

Complementing the handset, Nokia also launched an enhanced Banshee 5G Tactical Radio. Marketed as a portable “network in a box,” the system now integrates 5G connectivity, enabling higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater reliability in demanding operational scenarios.

The company said the upgraded Banshee provides rapid deployment, strong security, and a more robust tactical network to improve coordination and situational awareness in the field.

The latest announcements come at a challenging time for Nokia’s broader business performance. Shares of the Finnish telecom equipment maker have gained 4% year-to-date, lagging the NYSE Composite Index’s 11% advance. The stock came under pressure in July after the company cut its full-year 2025 operating profit outlook, citing adverse currency movements and tariff costs.

The company lowered its comparable operating profit guidance to 1.6 billion euros–2.1 billion euros, down from the prior 1.9 billion euros–2.4 billion euros range. Nokia said its core business performed as expected in the first half, but a weaker U.S. dollar and tariff pressures will weigh on full-year results.

Nokia estimated a 230 million euros hit from currency fluctuations, including 140 million euros from operations and 90 million euros from non-cash revaluations in its venture funds. Tariffs are expected to cut profit by another 50 million euros to 80 million euros.

NOK Price Action: Nokia shares closed Monday at $4.59, up 0.88%.

