Planet Labs Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Planet Labs PBC PL are trading lower Tuesday morning after the company announced a proposed private offering of $300 million in convertible senior notes due 2030. The offering includes an option for purchasers to acquire an additional $45 million.

What To Know: The move to raise capital has seemingly overshadowed a stellar second-quarter earnings report released Monday. For the second-quarter, Planet posted revenue of $73.39 million, up 20% year-over-year and beating analyst estimates. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $281 million to $289 million, citing a record backlog and significant new contracts with NATO and the German government.

While convertible debt provides capital for growth, it can also lead to potential dilution for existing shareholders if the notes are converted into stock. Planet noted it plans to use a portion of the proceeds to enter into capped call transactions, which are intended to reduce potential dilution. However, investors are reacting to the near-term financing news more than the strong operational update.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s strong recent performance, Benzinga Edge rankings assign PL an exceptionally high Momentum score of 98.60.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PL shares are trading lower by 4.92% to $9.185 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.71 and a 52-week low of $1.79.

