What's Going On With Lululemon Stock?

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU are trading near their 52-week low during Monday’s session after the company last week slashed its full-year forecast and warned of significant margin pressure from new U.S. tariffs. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The athletic apparel maker reported mixed second-quarter results, beating earnings estimates with an EPS of $3.10 but slightly missing revenue expectations. However, investor focus quickly shifted to the company’s soft guidance and external headwinds. Lululemon cut its full-year earnings per share forecast to a range of $12.77-$12.97, down from a previous estimate of $14.58-$14.78.

Management cited considerable impact from the recent removal of the “de minimis” exemption, which allowed many e-commerce orders to enter the U.S. duty-free. The company now anticipates a $240 million hit to gross profit, projecting a gross margin decrease of up to 300 basis points for 2025.

Adding to concerns was a notable slowdown in its domestic market, with disappointing same-store sales in North America. In response to the bleak outlook, a wave of Wall Street analysts, including those from BofA Securities, JPMorgan and Telsey Advisory Group, downgraded the stock and cut their price targets, signaling growing concerns over profitability.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the stock’s poor momentum score of just 6.54, Benzinga Edge rankings highlight its strong growth and value scores of 83.33 and 67.82, respectively.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LULU shares are trading lower by 0.5% to $166.98 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $423.32 and a 52-week low of $163.95.

