Top Analyst 'Unexcited' About iPhone 17 Event, Despite Boosting Apple Stock Price Target, Cautions Q4 Revenue Miss

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has raised its price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $190.67 to $205.82, citing tariff relief and the potential of an AI-driven Siri service in 2026.

Apple Price Target Raised Amid Tariffs, AI, Antitrust Hopes

Although Jefferies maintains a Hold rating, it has raised its price target for Apple, placing it within the current analyst range of $175 to $300, reported Investing.com on Monday.

Jefferies highlighted tariff relief, potential U.S. antitrust remedies, and the anticipated AI-driven Siri service as key factors that have propelled Apple’s stock up by 18% over the last three months.

Weak Demand, High Costs And Legal Risks: Jefferies

Despite the price target increase, Jefferies raised concerns about Apple's fundamentals, citing a “saturated smartphone market,” “lack of technological innovations,” and rising “bill of materials costs for AI features” amid uncertain consumer demand.

Jefferies remains “unexcited” about the upcoming iPhone 17, despite favorable U.S. consumer survey results, stating that Apple stock is “unattractive” at a 30 times FY26 estimated price-to-earnings ratio compared to a 15% compound annual growth rate.

Jefferies also cautioned that “pull-in demand” in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 could result in a revenue miss in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. These concerns, along with the ongoing patent infringement lawsuit filed by Cerence Inc, could impact Apple’s stock performance in the future.

Meanwhile, HSBC has reaffirmed its “Hold” rating on Apple stock, maintaining a price target of $220. MoffettNathanson upgraded Apple from “Sell” to “Neutral,” setting a new price target of $225, citing the resolution of several key risks.

Tariff Relief After Diversifying Production Base

The tariff relief comes after Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, successfully navigated the tariff issue with the Trump administration. Despite this, Apple was expected to raise the prices of its new iPhones.

In August 2025, Apple was focusing on diversification to combat rising tariff rates, reaching a significant production milestone in India. This diversification strategy could have contributed to the tariff relief that Jefferies cites as a factor in Apple’s stock rise.

