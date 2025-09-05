What's Going On With Nike Stock?

Nike Inc NKE shares are falling Friday in sympathy with Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU, as investors grew concerned that escalating U.S. tariffs on imported goods will pressure margins across the athletic apparel sector.

What To Know: Lululemon stock tumbled 18% after the company slashed guidance, citing the removal of the de minimis exemption, which previously allowed duty-free imports under $800, and higher tariffs on goods from hubs such as China and Vietnam.

The policy change, effective August 29, is expected to erode Lululemon's gross profit by about $240 million and compress margins by 300 basis points in 2025, well below prior forecasts. Management acknowledged higher sourcing costs would weigh on earnings despite strong second-quarter results, while Wall Street analysts responded with a wave of downgrades.

For Nike, which also sources heavily from Asia, the selloff reflected fears that similar tariff pressures could impact its margins and consumer pricing strategy. The broad pullback underscores investor unease that new trade headwinds may ripple through the athletic wear industry, squeezing profitability even for market leaders.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge ranks Nike with a weak Quality score of just 17.28, highlighting margin risks that could weigh on performance.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NKE shares are trading lower by 2.11% to $73.77 Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $90.62 and a 52-week low of $52.28.

