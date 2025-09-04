Salesforce Stock Is Moving Lower Thursday: What's Fueling The Sell-Off?

Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance below estimates. Multiple analyst firms lowered price targets following the company’s quarterly results.

What Happened: Salesforce beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the second quarter, reporting revenue of $10.24 billion versus estimates of $10.14 billion, and adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share versus estimates of $2.78 per share.

Salesforce guided for third-quarter revenue in the range of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion versus estimates of $10.29 billion. The company also said it anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.84 to $2.86 per share versus estimates of $2.85 per share.

Salesforce expects fiscal-year 2026 revenue to be in a range of $41.1 billion to $41.3 billion versus estimates of $41.2 billion, and full-year adjusted earnings to be between $11.33 and $11.37 per share versus estimates of $11.31 per share.

“Our guidance … you know, is always appropriately conservative,” CEO Marc Benioff said in a CNBC interview following the print.

Several analysts lowered price targets following the company’s quarterly results, which appears to be weighing on shares.

Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $335 to $315.

JPMorgan maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $380 to $365.

Needham reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a price target of $400.

Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $300.

Keybanc maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $440 to $400.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were down 7.12% at $238.18 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

