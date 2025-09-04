Salesforce Tower Indy
September 4, 2025 10:22 AM 2 min read

Salesforce Stock Is Moving Lower Thursday: What's Fueling The Sell-Off?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance below estimates. Multiple analyst firms lowered price targets following the company’s quarterly results.

What Happened: Salesforce beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the second quarter, reporting revenue of $10.24 billion versus estimates of $10.14 billion, and adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share versus estimates of $2.78 per share.

Salesforce guided for third-quarter revenue in the range of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion versus estimates of $10.29 billion. The company also said it anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.84 to $2.86 per share versus estimates of $2.85 per share.

Salesforce expects fiscal-year 2026 revenue to be in a range of $41.1 billion to $41.3 billion versus estimates of $41.2 billion, and full-year adjusted earnings to be between $11.33 and $11.37 per share versus estimates of $11.31 per share.

“Our guidance … you know, is always appropriately conservative,” CEO Marc Benioff said in a CNBC interview following the print.

Several analysts lowered price targets following the company’s quarterly results, which appears to be weighing on shares.

  • Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $335 to $315.
  • JPMorgan maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $380 to $365.
  • Needham reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a price target of $400.
  • Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $300.
  • Keybanc maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $440 to $400.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were down 7.12% at $238.18 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Salesforce.

CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$236.37-7.83%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
28.20
Growth
95.31
Quality
53.87
Value
10.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved