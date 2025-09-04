Salesforce Stock Is Moving Lower Thursday: What's Fueling The Sell-Off?

- Salesforce guides for third-quarter revenue in the range of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion versus estimates of $10.29 billion.
- Several analysts lower price targets following the company's quarterly results.
Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance below estimates. Multiple analyst firms lowered price targets following the company’s quarterly results.
What Happened: Salesforce beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the second quarter, reporting revenue of $10.24 billion versus estimates of $10.14 billion, and adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share versus estimates of $2.78 per share.
Salesforce guided for third-quarter revenue in the range of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion versus estimates of $10.29 billion. The company also said it anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.84 to $2.86 per share versus estimates of $2.85 per share.
Salesforce expects fiscal-year 2026 revenue to be in a range of $41.1 billion to $41.3 billion versus estimates of $41.2 billion, and full-year adjusted earnings to be between $11.33 and $11.37 per share versus estimates of $11.31 per share.
“Our guidance … you know, is always appropriately conservative,” CEO Marc Benioff said in a CNBC interview following the print.
Several analysts lowered price targets following the company’s quarterly results, which appears to be weighing on shares.
- Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $335 to $315.
- JPMorgan maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $380 to $365.
- Needham reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a price target of $400.
- Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $300.
- Keybanc maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $440 to $400.
CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were down 7.12% at $238.18 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.
