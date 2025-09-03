Salesforce Stock Slides Despite Q2 Revenue, EPS Beat, Raised Guidance

Salesforce Inc CRM reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q2 Highlights: Salesforce reported second-quarter revenue of $10.24 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.78 per share.

Total revenue was up 10% on a year-over-year basis. Operating margin came in at 22.8%, or 34.3% on an adjusted basis. The company ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $29.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year.

Salesforce repurchased $2.2 billion worth of its stock in the quarter and returned $399 million to shareholders in the form of dividend payments. The company had approximately $10.37 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of July 31.

“These results reflect the success of our customers — like Pfizer, Marriott, and the U.S. Army — who are transforming into agentic enterprises, where humans and AI agents work side by side to reimagine workflows, accelerate productivity and deliver customer success,” said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce.

What’s Next: Salesforce expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion versus estimates of $10.29 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.84 to $2.86 per share versus estimates of $2.85 per share.

Salesforce also raised its fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $41.1 billion to $41.3 billion versus estimates of $41.2 billion. The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $11.33 and $11.37 per share versus estimates of $11.31 per share.

“We delivered an outstanding quarter to close out the first half of the year, with strong performance across revenue, margin, cash flow, and cRPO — and we remain on track for fiscal 2026 to be a record year with nearly $15 billion in operating cash flow,” Benioff said.

Salesforce’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were down 3.68% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $247 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

