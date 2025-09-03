Snowflake Shares Are Falling After Hours: Here's Why

Snowflake Inc SNOW shares are falling in extended trading on Wednesday after the company announced a CFO transition.

What Happened: After market close, Snowflake announced that it appointed Brian Robins as CFO, effective Sept. 22. Robins will replace Mike Scarpelli, who is retiring and will stay with Snowflake for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.

Robins will oversee Snowflake’s financial strategies to support its growth and long-term health, and will lead the global finance organization, including planning, treasury, tax, reporting and investor relations.

“Brian’s deep commitment to operational rigor and long-term high growth aligns perfectly with the strategic direction of Snowflake. We have an enormous opportunity ahead of us and he’ll be an invaluable partner in our mission to empower every enterprise with data and AI,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake.

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake shares were down 2.76% in after-hours, trading at $223 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

