Lucid Group Stock Is Volatile: What's Going On?

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares closed down on Wednesday afternoon, extending losses from earlier in the week. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The electric vehicle maker is still feeling the effects of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split that took effect after Friday’s market close. The move, which consolidated every 10 pre-split shares into one, was designed to boost the per-share price and was met with investor pessimism.

Adding to the pressure, Lucid recently lowered its 2025 production guidance, a decision that followed a disappointing second-quarter earnings report. The company now targets just 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles for the year, a significant reduction that has dampened sentiment. The stock has fallen over 30% year-to-date as it navigates a challenging market.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s recent decline, Benzinga Edge data shows Lucid with a Momentum score of just 10.50.

LCID Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lucie shares closed down 4.95% to $16.79 on Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.85 and a 52-week low of $16.76.

