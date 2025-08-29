Roblox Shares Slip Amid Legal Scrutiny and Mixed Market Signals

Roblox Corporation RBLX shares are on watch Friday as the stock faced competing pressures from analyst support, unusual options activity and ongoing legal challenges.

What To Know: Earlier in the week, Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating and set a $165 price target, highlighting Roblox as one of the strongest growth opportunities in gaming. The firm pointed to strong third-quarter bookings guidance of 41–45% year-over-year growth, viral game momentum, and expanding advertising potential as drivers of long-term upside.

Legal risk continues to weigh on the stock following a lawsuit filed by the state of Louisiana earlier in August, which accuses the company of failing to protect children from predators and harmful content.

RBLX Price Action: Roblox shares were down 1.93% at $124.44 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.