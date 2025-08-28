Kohl's Stock Is Facing Selling Pressure Thursday: What's Going On?

Kohl’s Corp KSS shares are trading lower Thursday, pulling back after making a strong move on earnings earlier this week. Multiple analysts maintained Neutral or Underweight ratings on Thursday.

What Happened: Kohl’s shares surged on Wednesday after the company beat analyst estimates for the second quarter on the top and bottom lines, reporting revenue of $3.55 billion versus estimates of $3.31 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents versus estimates of 29 cents.

Kohl’s also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $14.308 billion to $14.616 billion to a new range of $14.46 billion to $14.62 billion.

“Kohl’s second quarter performance is a testament to the progress we are making against our 2025 initiatives. This resulted in sales performance that came in ahead of our expectations,” said Michael Bender, interim CEO of Kohl’s.

“While it is clear that these initiatives are beginning to resonate with our customers, our team remains focused on delivering progressive improvement throughout the remainder of the year against a challenging economic backdrop.”

The stock appears to be retreating after multiple analysts set price targets below current levels and maintained Neutral or Underweight ratings. Here’s a look at the analyst changes from Thursday.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $4 to $4.50.

Barclays analyst Paul Kearney maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $5 to $8.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $8 to $13.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $9 to $16.

KSS Price Action: Kohl’s shares were down 6.46% at $15.13 at the time of publication on Thursday, up 7.91% since the start of the year. The stock has a 52-week range of $6.04 to $21.39, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock is trading well above its 50-day moving average of $11.06 and 100-day moving average of $9.31, indicating a bullish trend in the longer term. However, the recent price action suggests a potential resistance level around $16.44, while support may be found near the 52-week low of $6.04.

