UP Fintech Shares Drop After Strong Q2 Results: What You Need To Know

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company released its second-quarter 2025 financial results.

What To Know: The decline came despite the brokerage reporting record revenue and profit growth for the quarter.

Total revenue reached $138.7 million, up 58.7% year-over-year and 13.1% quarter-over-quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders was $41.4 million, a sharp increase from $2.6 million in the same period last year. On a non-GAAP basis, net income rose to $44.5 million, compared to $5.2 million a year earlier. Total account balances increased 36.3% year-over-year to $52.1 billion, and the company added nearly 40,000 new funded customers in the quarter, bringing the total to about 1.19 million.

The results showed strong trading activity, with trading volume rising to $284 billion for the quarter compared to $106 billion in the same quarter last year. The number of options and futures contracts traded also nearly doubled from a year earlier. The company reported $3 billion in net asset inflows during the quarter, supported mainly by retail investors.

Expenses also rose, particularly in marketing and compensation, but operating costs overall grew at a slower pace than revenue, which contributed to the record profitability. Still, the stock traded sharply lower as investors appeared to be taking profits.

UP Fintech also announced that Lei Fang resigned from the board for personal reasons, effective August 27. The company will hold its earnings conference call later today.

The share price is moving on the back of the earnings release, with traders focusing on the balance between strong financial growth and the higher costs associated with expansion.

TIGR Price Action: UP Fintech shares were down 10.37% at $11.49 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

