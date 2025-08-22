Google Parent Alphabet Stock Is Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL stock is trading higher Friday after announcing that it inked a $10 billion deal with Meta to power artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions.

What To Know: Meta signed a six-year agreement with Google Cloud worth more than $10 billion, according to CNBC. The deal will give Meta access to Google's cloud servers, storage and networking to support its AI infrastructure.

Google has been aggressively pursuing large cloud contracts as it works to close the gap with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Earlier this year, the company also won business from OpenAI.

In the second quarter, Alphabet reported that Google Cloud generated $13.6 billion in revenue, up 32% year-over-year, and produced $2.83 billion in operating income.

GOOGL Price Action: At the time of writing, Alphabet stock is trading 3.56% higher at $207.77, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock