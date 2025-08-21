Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) Shares Surge On Clinical Trial Progress

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics Inc PTIX are trading sharply higher Thursday afternoon, soaring over 100% midday after the company announced a key clinical milestone.

What To Know: This morning, the biopharmaceutical firm reported the successful administration of the first dose to all subjects in the multiple-dose portion of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for PT00114. This investigational hormone therapy is being developed to treat stress and mood disorders, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

Protagenic expects to complete dosing by the end of August and anticipates releasing topline safety data by the end of September. The company stated that this progress keeps it on track to initiate a Phase 2 efficacy trial in the first quarter of 2026.

The company says PT00114 is based on a naturally occurring brain hormone, Teneurin C-terminus Associated Peptide, which regulates stress and emotional balance. PT00114 is designed to modulate the brain’s maladaptive responses to stress, potentially offering a differentiated approach with fewer side effects.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PTIX shares are trading higher by 76% to $4.02 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.54 and a 52-week low of $2.25.

Read Also: CVS Health Declines To Add Gilead’s Steeply Priced New HIV Prevention Drug To Its Plans

How To Buy PTIX Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Protagenic Therapeutics – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock