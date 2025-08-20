Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Is Tumbling: What's Going On?

Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS shares are trading lower Wednesday morning, even after the company reported strong third-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook on Tuesday.

What To Know: For the quarter ended July 31, Keysight delivered revenue of $1.35 billion, an increase from $1.22 billion in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $297 million, or $1.72 per share, up from $1.57 per share in the third quarter of 2024.

CEO Satish Dhanasekaran stated that the results exceeded “the high end of our guidance for both revenue and earnings per share”. The company’s performance was driven by 11% year-over-year revenue growth in both its Communications Solutions Group and its Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Looking forward, Keysight provided an optimistic forecast. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.370 billion to $1.390 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the fourth-quarter are projected to be between $1.79 and $1.85.

Following the strong quarter, Keysight raised its guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, now expecting revenue growth of approximately 7% and non-GAAP EPS growth of about 13%.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on Benzinga Edge rankings, Keysight Technologies presents a mixed profile. The stock’s most favorable metric is its Growth score of 59.24, suggesting moderately strong growth characteristics. Its Momentum score is average at 51.94, indicating a neutral price trend.

However, the stock appears less attractive on other fronts. Its Value score of 43.06 is below average, implying it may not be attractively priced. The most significant area of concern is the very low Quality score of 25.57, which points to potential weaknesses in the company’s underlying financial health and profitability.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KEYS shares are trading lower by 3.62% to $157.57 Wednesday morning.

