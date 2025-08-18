What's Going On With BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Today?

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc BMNR shares are trending on Monday. The company provided an update on its Ethereum ETH/USD treasury strategy.

What Happened: BitMine on Monday announced that its crypto holdings now exceed $6.61 billion, consisting of approximately 1.52 million ETH and 192 Bitcoin BTC/USD.

BitMine said its crypto holdings make it the largest Ethereum treasury company and second-largest global crypto strategy behind Strategy. The company’s ETH holdings are up more than 373,000 since BitMine reported total holdings valued at $4.96 billion last week.

“In just a week, BitMine increased its ETH holdings by $1.7 billion to $6.6 billion (adding over 373,000 tokens from 1.15 million to 1.52 million tokens), as institutional investors have expressed interest and support for our pursuit of the ‘alchemy of 5%’ of ETH,” said Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who is also the chairman of BitMine.

“As we continue to say, we are leading crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share and by the high trading liquidity of our stock.”

The stock shows bearish momentum, indicating a potential reversal from strong gains in recent weeks. The price action reveals a descending pattern, with lower highs suggesting a weakening trend. Despite falling close to 10% over the past week, BitMine shares are still up about 590% year-to-date.

The RSI is calculated at 38.75, indicating the stock is approaching oversold conditions, which could lead to a bounce. The MACD shows a bearish crossover with the signal line at 1.20, reinforcing the current downtrend.

BMNR Price Action: BitMine shares were down 5.78% at $57.81 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

