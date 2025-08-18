BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI shares are trading higher. The AI biopharmaceutical company on Monday announced positive meeting comments from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

What Happened: BioXcel Therapeutics said the FDA provided positive pre-sNDA feedback that gives the company confidence that the planned sNDA (supplemental New Drug Application) regulatory package will be sufficient to support its sNDA submission.

The company said it remains on track to submit an sNDA for the at-home use of BXCL501 for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia in the first quarter of 2026.

“We are pleased with the pre-sNDA meeting feedback we received from the FDA, which confirmed agreement on the content and format for our planned sNDA submission, and reflects a shared commitment to addressing the urgent needs of patients living with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia,” said Vimal Mehta, CEO of BioXcel Therapeutics.

“This marks an important milestone in our mission to bring a safe and effective outpatient treatment to patients suffering from agitation, potentially transforming the treatment paradigm.”

BXCL501 was granted Fast Track Designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar disorders or schizophrenia. The company noted that there are no FDA-approved therapies for the acute treatment of agitation in the at-home setting.

BTAI Price Action: BioXcel shares were up 14.59% at $6.28 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

