Circle Internet Group Shares Rise After Pricing $1.3 Billion Public Offering

Circle Internet Group's CRCL shares climbed more than 7% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of its public offering of 10 million Class A common shares at $130 each.

What To Know: Of the total, Circle will sell 2 million shares directly, while selling stockholders will offer 8 million. The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares.

Circle's shares have seen heightened investor interest following the announcement, as the pricing at $130 represents a substantial capital raise while still trading above the offer price in Friday's session.

CRCL Price Action: Circle internet group shares were up by 7.44% at $149.72 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

