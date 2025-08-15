Circle Internet Group Shares Rise After Pricing $1.3 Billion Public Offering

- The company priced 10 million Class A common shares at $130 each, including 2 million from Circle and 8 million from selling stockholders.
- The offering, set to close August 18, 2025, will support Circle’s growth plans and strengthen its position as a leading stablecoin.
Circle Internet Group's CRCL shares climbed more than 7% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of its public offering of 10 million Class A common shares at $130 each.
What To Know: Of the total, Circle will sell 2 million shares directly, while selling stockholders will offer 8 million. The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares.
Circle's shares have seen heightened investor interest following the announcement, as the pricing at $130 represents a substantial capital raise while still trading above the offer price in Friday's session.
CRCL Price Action: Circle internet group shares were up by 7.44% at $149.72 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
