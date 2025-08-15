August 15, 2025 3:55 PM 1 min read

Circle Internet Group Shares Rise After Pricing $1.3 Billion Public Offering

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Circle Internet Group's CRCL shares climbed more than 7% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of its public offering of 10 million Class A common shares at $130 each.

What To Know: Of the total, Circle will sell 2 million shares directly, while selling stockholders will offer 8 million. The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares.

Circle's shares have seen heightened investor interest following the announcement, as the pricing at $130 represents a substantial capital raise while still trading above the offer price in Friday's session.

CRCL Price Action: Circle internet group shares were up by 7.44% at $149.72 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.

Loading...
Loading...
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$149.497.37%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
52.15
Quality
N/A
Value
15.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved