Circle Announce Public Offering Of 10 Million Shares At $130 Each

Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL has announced the pricing of a public offering comprising 10 million Class A shares at $130 each, equating to an equity raise of up to $1.3 billion.

The company will sell 2 million shares directly, while selling shareholders offer 8 million shares, according to a press release.

The underwriters also hold a 30-day option to acquire an additional 1.5 million shares.

The offering is expected to close on August 18, pending standard closing conditions.

The joint lead bookrunners for the deal are J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs, with Barclays and Deutsche Bank as bookrunners, and Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co., and Santander serving as co-managers.

Circle, the issuer of stablecoin USDC USDC/USD, founded in 2013 by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, entered the public markets in June 2025.

Its initial public offering priced at $31 per share, followed by a dramatic debut with the stock soaring more than 168% on its first trading day, valuing the company at over $18 billion.

In its first public earnings report, the company reported revenue of $658 million, a 53% year-on-year increase, and an adjusted EBITDA of $126 million, both surpassing analyst expectations.

USDC circulation also climbed roughly 90% year-over-year, reaching $61.3 billion by the end of Q2 and rising to $65.2 billion by August 10.

