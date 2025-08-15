Trump Meets Putin In 'High Stakes' Summit, But Polymarket Traders Are Skeptical About Peace In Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump described his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "HIGH STAKES" in a Truth Social post on Friday, underscoring the geopolitical significance of the talks.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet on Aug. 15, a development closely tracked by prediction market traders.

What Happened: On Polymarket, bettors are assigning a 99% probability that the meeting will take place by Friday, with more than $2.8 million in trading volume recorded on the contract.

The probability has climbed sharply in recent days, reflecting heightened certainty among traders.

Market participants are also wagering on specific outcomes and optics surrounding the meeting.

Contracts predicting that Trump will mention "Russia" or "Ukraine" at least 15 times during a joint conference are pricing in a 70% chance, while a separate market gives a 72% probability he will say "ceasefire" at least three times.

In lighter, though closely watched, markets, bettors assign only a 13% probability that Trump and Putin will hug on Friday.

Predictions on how long the two leaders will shake hands are more evenly spread, with the 4–6 second range leading at 27%, followed by both the 2–4 second and 10+ second ranges at 24% each.

Beyond the optics, traders are also watching the broader geopolitical context.

A Polymarket contract on whether Russia and Ukraine will reach a ceasefire agreement in 2025 is currently pricing at 38%.

Submarkets on a possible peace deal and territorial concessions show even lower confidence, at 23% and 25%, respectively.

Why It Matters: Trump's meeting with Putin will be his first in-person engagement with the Russian leader since taking office again in January 2025, according to reports from the White House.

While the agenda has not been officially disclosed, the meeting marks a notable diplomatic engagement following Trump’s return to the presidency in January 2025.

Reports confirm the leaders will discuss geopolitical tensions, with a focus on Ukraine and global security, based on official statements from the White House and Kremlin.

