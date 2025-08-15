Trump's Moves Push Intel To Strongest Week In 25 Years

Intel Corp. INTC stock has been heading for its best week since January 2000, largely driven by vocal support from President Donald Trump.

INTC stock is climbing again on Friday. Watch the price action here.

A Revival For Intel — and the American Chip Industry?

Intel's rally followed a meeting between Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and a flurry of reports that the Trump administration was actively exploring taking a direct government stake in the struggling semiconductor giant.

Read Next: Michael Burry Joins Warren Buffett Going Long On UnitedHealth Stock

The move would be an unprecedented intervention designed to revive America's chipmaking capabilities, which Trump has called a national security issue.

After months of disappointing stock performance, missed earnings and strategic stumbles, news of tentative public-private partnership talks between Trump and Intel's CEO electrified markets on Thursday.

On Friday morning, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration is exploring the use of CHIPS Act funds to acquire a stake in Intel.

Discussions are still in the early stages and some of the options could include converting part of Intel's existing CHIPS Act grants into equity, tapping additional funds or combining resources from different government sources.

The precise mechanism and scope of any investment remain undecided.

INTC Price Action

Intel's shares soared as optimism around a federal investment swept Wall Street. The stock broke through resistance levels and has surged more than 25% on the week.

Trump’s support has already delivered tangible value to Intel shareholders, whether the administration ultimately secures a stake in the company or not.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock