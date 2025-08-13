Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE has joined forces with Concorde International Group Ltd. CIGL in a strategic collaboration set to expand job opportunities for drivers in Singapore’s facilities management and security services sector.

The initiative is designed to open new income streams for Ryde’s driver-partners while addressing workforce shortages in office, retail, hospitality, industrial, and healthcare facilities.

Concorde, known for integrating physical security services with its proprietary Cluster Mobile Command Center technology, will work alongside Ryde to train and deploy drivers in short-term, on-demand security assignments. The partnership aims to fill thousands of flexible roles in Singapore’s growing gig economy.

Ryde’s driver-partners will soon be able to accept security-related jobs in addition to transportation and delivery gigs, enabling them to maximize earnings during downtime.

The plan aligns with Ryde’s “7 Driver Commitments” initiative, which promises to diversify income avenues and enhance flexibility for its workforce. Concorde intends to onboard up to 5,000 driver-partners over time.

Participants will undergo targeted training from Concorde Security to secure the necessary certifications for facility and security tasks.

Once certified, they will be integrated into a tech-driven assignment system that matches jobs with qualified drivers, optimizing both service quality and response times.

AI And Future Outlook

Concorde CEO Swee Kheng (Alan) Chua said the company plans to enhance its Integrated Facilities Services model with AI-powered tools such as predictive patrolling, IoT-enabled anomaly detection, and real-time decision support.

Ryde founder and CEO Terence Zou called the partnership “an entirely new vertical of earning opportunities” for drivers and a step toward building a resilient, multi-faceted platform.

The program is scheduled to roll out in October 2025, following the completion of training and integration of security task assignments.

Price Action: At last check Wednesday, RYDE shares were trading higher by 6.62% to $0.32 premarket, and CIGL shares were down 0.50% at $1.98.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock