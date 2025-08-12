What's Going On With Boeing Shares Today?

Boeing Co. BA shares are trading higher. The company announced its highest monthly delivery total for July since 2017.

What To Know: Boeing delivered 48 airplanes last month, including 37 of its 737 MAX jets, down from 60 in June but the total was five more than the company delivered in July 2024. It marked the company's strongest July deliveries total since 2017, according to Reuters.

Despite the increase from a year earlier, the company's July aircraft deliveries fell 20% from June and Boeing continues to lag behind Airbus, which delivered 67 aircraft in July and has delivered 373 planes so far this year, compared to Boeing's 328. Airbus also leads in single-aisle deliveries, handing over 286 A320neo family jets versus Boeing's 243 737 MAX jets.

In addition to the 737 MAX deliveries, Boeing handed over eight 787s, two 777 freighter, and one 767 freighter. The company booked 31 gross orders in July, including 30 for the 737 MAX and one for a 787, but saw the Republic of Iraq cancel one 787 order. Boeing's year-to-date orders stand at 699 gross, or 655 net after adjustments, with a backlog of 5,968 aircraft.

Boeing has not issued guidance for annual deliveries as it works to stabilize production following a January 2024 mid-air panel blowout that exposed quality and safety concerns.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were up 2.28% at 230.99 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

