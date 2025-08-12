Lucid Group LCID shares rose Tuesday as the luxury EV maker revved up anticipation for Monterey Car Week 2025, unveiling plans for a new Gravity SUV–linked concept debut at Pebble Beach alongside public test drives of both its Air sedan and upcoming Gravity model.

The concept is slated for the Concept Lawn during the 74th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Sunday, August 17, marking a showcase for the luxury EV maker.

Lucid's Concours Village booth runs August 14 through August 17.

Also Read: Plug Power Beats Revenue Estimates, But JPMorgan Flags Cash Burn, Margin Uncertainty

According to Benzinga Pro, LCID stock has lost over 23% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ALPS Clean Energy ETF ACES.

Showing on the Concept Lawn puts Lucid in front of collectors and connoisseurs who gather each year to see design directions and technology statements that preview what could reach the road.

At the Concours Village, Lucid plans experiential activations that channel the "California Without Compromise" ethos, including wellness-focused refreshments, a chilled "cryo" pick-me-up, and a fragrance-led journey inspired by redwood forests and rugged coastline, touchpoints meant to reflect Gravity's interior mood boards.

For the first time during Monterey Car Week, Lucid said it will offer demonstration drives of both models.

Gravity seat time is expected to highlight utility and ride refinement, while Air continues to emphasize flagship efficiency and performance for luxury-sedan shoppers.

On August 5, Lucid reported second-quarter revenue of $259.4 million, missing analyst estimates of $296.24 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The EV company reported a second-quarter adjusted loss of 24 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of 21 cents per share.

Lucid said it produced 3,863 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 3,309 vehicles. Year-to-date, Lucid has now produced 6,075 vehicles and delivered 6,418 vehicles.

Lucid lowered its total production forecast for 2025 from approximately 20,000 vehicles to a range of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles.

Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 2.28% to $2.240 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock