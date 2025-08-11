What's Going On With Monday.com Shares On Monday?

Monday.com Ltd. MNDY shares are volatile Monday after the company reported second-quarter 2025 results.

What To Know: The software company posted revenue of $299 million, up 27% year over year, driven by strong demand from enterprise customers and growth in its customer base. The company also added a record number of net new customers generating over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), while its monday CRM product reached $100 million in ARR just three years after launch.

Despite the revenue growth, profitability metrics were mixed. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $45.1 million, up from $38.4 million a year ago, but the operating margin slipped to 15% from 16%.

The number of paying customers with more than 10 users rose 8% to 61,803. Large customers also grew sharply, with those generating over $50,000 in ARR up 36% and those over $100,000 in ARR up 46% from the prior year. Net dollar retention rates remained strong, reaching 117% for customers spending more than $100,000 annually.

Management highlighted that AI-driven capabilities are becoming a core part of the company's strategy. "We continue to see evidence that our commitment to AI innovation is delivering real value for customers," said co-CEOs Roy Mann and Eran Zinman.

Looking ahead, Monday.com expects third-quarter revenue of $311 million to $313 million, representing 24% to 25% growth. For the full year, the company projects revenue of $1.224 billion to $1.229 billion.

MNDY Price Action: Monday.com shares were down 26.5% at $182.2 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.