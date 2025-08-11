August 11, 2025 12:53 PM 3 min read

Intel Jumps Ahead Of Trump Meeting, Bitcoin Tops 120,000: What's Moving Markets Monday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

U.S. equities opened the week with little momentum as traders kept risk-taking in check ahead of a packed economic and geopolitical calendar. Tuesday brings the release of July's inflation report, with economists expecting both headline and core annual inflation to tick higher to 2.9% and 3%, respectively.

Later in the week, attention will shift to Friday's high-profile meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

By midday in New York, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 posted modest gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained flat.

In the semiconductor space, Trump confirmed that Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD will pay a 15% fee to the U.S. government on chip exports to China in exchange for export licenses.

AMD climbed 2.5% and Nvidia edged up 0.3%. Intel Corp. INTC jumped 6% after CEO Lip-Bu Tan scheduled a meeting with Trump to discuss potential collaboration with the federal government.

Trump also announced measures to address crime in Washington, DC, announcing a public safety emergency that will see 800 National Guard troops deployed to the capital, with the possibility of expanding the plan to other cities.

On currency markets, the US dollar strengthened, with the dollar index up 0.3%. Commodities traded broadly lower, with gold sliding 1.63% to $3,345 and silver down 1.5% to $37.73.

In crypto, Bitcoin BTC/USD rebounded 1.2% to $120,000 after retreating from $122,300 hit during the weekend, staying within striking distance of its mid-July record high of $123,236.

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETF

Major IndicesPriceChg %
Nasdaq 10023,700.96+0.4%
Russell 20002,225.23+0.3%
S&P 5006,407.33+0.3%
Dow Jones44,188.970.0%
Updated by 12:16 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO inched 0.2% up to $586.91.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $441.63.04.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.3% to $576.22.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM gained 0.3% to $220.84
  • The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY outperformed, up 0.7%; the Energy Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY lagged, down 0.7%.

Monday’s Stock Movers

  • Albemarle Corp. ALB rallied 8% after a major lithium mine halted operations in China.
  • Micron Technology Inc. MU rose 3% after the company hiked its four-quarter revenue guidance to $11.2 billion, up from $10.7 billion.
  • Ford Motor Co. F fell 2% after unveiling plans to launch a new line of affordable EVs in 2027, including a midsize pickup starting at $30,000.
  • e.l.f. Beauty Inc. ELF rallied 9% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight and lifted its price target from $114 to $134.

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$120053.880.62%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$82.359.10%
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$175.221.42%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$441.01-0.21%
ELF Logo
ELFe.l.f. Beauty Inc
$111.189.25%
F Logo
FFord Motor Co
$11.16-1.41%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$21.075.59%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$220.550.10%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$122.122.72%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$183.710.55%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$575.890.23%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$586.510.13%
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$108.160.49%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$266.430.19%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$225.060.57%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved