BitMine (BMNR) Stock Surges As Company Becomes World's Largest Ethereum Holder

Shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc BMNR are trading sharply higher this week, propelled by the firm’s ongoing strategic pivot to build an Ethereum ETH/USD treasury. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: BitMine earlier this week announced it has accumulated 833,137 ETH, valued at nearly $3 billion, a move that establishes it as the world’s largest corporate holder of Ethereum and the third-largest public crypto holder overall, trailing only MicroStrategy and MARA Holding, Inc.

The strategy has captured the market’s attention as the stock trends across social media platforms. Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee heralded the move as one of the most significant macro trends for the next 10 to 15 years.

He compared owning foundational digital assets to owning the land under a McDonald's, emphasizing the long-term capital appreciation potential over generating immediate cash flow. Lee sees BitMine as leading a structural rethinking of how companies should manage their balance sheets, viewing digital assets as infrastructure.

Adding to the bullish sentiment is institutional backing from legendary investor Bill Miller, who recently took a stake. This vote of confidence from Miller and other major investors underscores the growing institutional acceptance of the company’s treasury strategy.

BMNR’s 41% weekly rally could also be buoyed by Lee’s broader market optimism, citing weak labor data as a potential catalyst for a dovish Fed pivot that would benefit both equities and digital assets.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BMNR shares are trading higher by 11.8% to $46.14 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $161.00 and a 52-week low of $1.93.

How To Buy BMNR Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for BitMine Immersion – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of BitMine Immersion, which is trading at $46.23 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 2.16 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock