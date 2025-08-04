August 4, 2025 3:15 PM 1 min read

BitMine Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR shares are trading higher Monday after the company said its ETH holdings now exceed $2.9 billion, making it the largest Ethereum treasury in the world and the third-largest crypto treasury overall, behind only MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR and MARA Holding, Inc. MARA. The company launched its ETH Treasury strategy on June 30 and completed the initial phase on July 8.

Investor Bill Miller III, senior advisor to Miller Value Partners, has taken a significant stake in the company, joining a group of institutional backers including ARK’s Cathie Wood, Founders Fund, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, and Galaxy Digital.

BitMine now ranks as the 42nd most liquid U.S. stock by daily trading volume, averaging $1.6 billion per day over the past five sessions, according to Fundstrat.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

See Also: Dave Ramsey Tells 22-Year-Old With $43K In Stocks Worried About Retirement to Slow Down — ‘You’re Early in the Process, Focus on Moving Out First’

BMNR Price Action: At the time of writing, BitMine stock is trading 1.01% higher at $32.00, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$31.990.99%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
1.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3685.015.38%
MARA Logo
MARAMARA Holdings Inc
$15.963.00%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$387.355.65%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved