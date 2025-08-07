CrowdStrike Falls Over 5% As Cybersecurity Sector Reacts To Fortinet's Cautious Outlook

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD shares are trading lower Thursday as the broader cybersecurity sector reacts to disappointing sentiment following Fortinet's second-quarter earnings report.

What To Know: Although Fortinet reported results that technically beat estimates on both earnings per share and revenue, the market response has been notably negative due to a combination of cautious guidance and a flurry of analyst price target cuts.

Specifically, Fortinet posted adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share versus the expected 59 cents and revenue of $1.63 billion, just ahead of the $1.62 billion consensus. The company also reported solid billings growth and strong performance in its Security Operations and Unified SASE segments.

Despite those positives, Fortinet's outlook for the third quarter and the full fiscal year was seen as underwhelming. While the company raised its full-year EPS guidance and increased the midpoint of its billings forecast, it also narrowed its sales range and sparked concern among analysts about slowing momentum in some areas of the business.

That cautious tone seems to have triggered a sector-wide response. Analysts from major firms, including Truist, Barclays, Mizuho, and BMO all revised their price targets for Fortinet lower, citing more conservative expectations going forward. The result has been a broad risk-off move across cybersecurity names, with CrowdStrike caught in the pullback despite having no material news of its own.

This kind of sympathy move highlights how investor sentiment in high-growth, high-valuation sectors such as cybersecurity can shift quickly based on peer performance. Even when a company like CrowdStrike maintains its own trajectory, it's not immune to the ripple effects of a peer's cautious tone and lowered expectations. The reaction reflects broader market unease about the sustainability of growth in the space and possibly a recalibration of near-term valuation assumptions.

CRWD Price Action: Crowdstrike shares closed down Thursday at 5.91% at $425, according to Benzinga Pro.

